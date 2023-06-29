Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 99,525 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 754,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,525 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $19,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTIN. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Stock Performance

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF stock opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.44. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $27.86.

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (PTIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot International index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary ex-US Large-Cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTIN was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

