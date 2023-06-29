Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,695 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $19,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 22,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $83.98 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $72.44 and a one year high of $95.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.14.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.