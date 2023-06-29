RDA Financial Network Has $6.85 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RDA Financial Network decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.1% of RDA Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,749,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,671,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,299 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 226,281,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,400,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.72.

Apple Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $189.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.53. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $189.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.