ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in ResMed were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 162.5% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RMD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

ResMed Stock Performance

In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $119,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,040,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.39, for a total transaction of $1,233,688.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,984,212.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $119,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,040,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,451 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,159 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock opened at $214.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.04 and a 1 year high of $247.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.94.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

