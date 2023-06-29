Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $214.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Argus dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.86.

Insider Activity

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.0 %

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $212,113. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,895 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $178.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.88. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.04 and a 1-year high of $200.64.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

