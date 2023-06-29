Safir Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 175 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.2% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvest Financial LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 98.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 33,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 16,818 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.8% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 48,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 78,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 47,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

NYSE:XOM opened at $105.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $426.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

