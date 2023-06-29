SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 157.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $927,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.93.

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $227.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.67. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $215.11 and a 12-month high of $356.59.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 99.42%.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

