Scharf Investments LLC Acquires 779 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Scharf Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $120.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.53 and a 200-day moving average of $103.67.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $46,139.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,674. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $46,139.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,674. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 826,304 shares of company stock valued at $27,088,656. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.90.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

