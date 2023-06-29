Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stake Boosted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $27,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Seagen in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Seagen by 622.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Seagen in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

In other Seagen news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.95, for a total transaction of $2,059,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 99,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,469,164.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.95, for a total transaction of $2,059,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 99,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,469,164.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 243 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total value of $50,023.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,486,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,802 shares of company stock valued at $24,061,239 in the last 90 days. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SGEN opened at $193.87 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.08 and a 1-year high of $207.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $141.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.47.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

