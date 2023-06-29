Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Position Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,609 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 37,798 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $17,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $59.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.78 and a 200-day moving average of $59.13. The firm has a market cap of $207.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $62.75.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $89.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. Analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHEL. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,525.14.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

