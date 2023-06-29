Smith Anglin Financial LLC Purchases 2,402 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.0% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Loop Capital downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.72.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $189.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $189.90.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

