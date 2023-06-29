Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Holdings Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,393 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Snowflake were worth $32,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Snowflake by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,060,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,170,000 after purchasing an additional 36,913 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $312,524.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,953,162.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $944,753.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,650.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $312,524.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,953,162.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,586 shares of company stock valued at $14,290,224 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $183.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.98. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $205.66. The company has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.43.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

