Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,029,000 after buying an additional 2,569,953 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,204,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,644,000 after buying an additional 754,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,623,000 after buying an additional 1,324,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,435,000. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Snowflake from $171.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.43.

Insider Activity

Snowflake Price Performance

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $312,524.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $32,953,162.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.81, for a total value of $2,185,707.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $7,140,276.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $312,524.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $32,953,162.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,586 shares of company stock worth $14,290,224. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNOW opened at $183.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of -68.88 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.27 and a fifty-two week high of $205.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.36 and a 200-day moving average of $152.98.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

