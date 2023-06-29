SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.73 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $43.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.41.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

