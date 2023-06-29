SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Holdings Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 79.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 786,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,268 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $51.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.80. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $52.31.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

