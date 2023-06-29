STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 45.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 199.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $35.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $37.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.17.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

In other STAG Industrial news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $112,764.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,457.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

See Also

