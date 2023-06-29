Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,113,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,465 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $19,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of STWD stock opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.58. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $24.43.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.13%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STWD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

