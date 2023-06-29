StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Holdings Increased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,644,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,743 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $25,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in StoneCo by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in StoneCo by 68.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STNE shares. TheStreet upgraded StoneCo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on StoneCo from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

StoneCo Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $12.75 on Thursday. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,275.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.25.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $522.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.72 million. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. As a group, analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About StoneCo

(Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.