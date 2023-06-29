Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 264,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,645 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $20,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 0.5% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco stock opened at $72.86 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $69.22 and a 12-month high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.75.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

