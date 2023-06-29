TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.09.

Insider Activity

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $775,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $775,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,377,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,736,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,998 shares of company stock worth $4,041,355. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $90.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.67. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.12). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

