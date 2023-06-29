Telemus Capital LLC Grows Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,772 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 1,957.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,557 shares of company stock valued at $41,318,655. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX opened at $248.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $249.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.86.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.