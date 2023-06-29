Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Terex were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Terex by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,016,000 after buying an additional 362,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Terex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,978,000 after buying an additional 68,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Terex by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,007,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,472,000 after buying an additional 44,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Terex by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,225,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,377,000 after buying an additional 90,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Terex by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,265,000 after buying an additional 261,712 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.45.

Terex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $58.69 on Thursday. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.40.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.56. Terex had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $1,507,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,423,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $1,507,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,423,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $302,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Terex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.