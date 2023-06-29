The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Holdings Raised by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,825,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.12% of The Mexico Fund worth $31,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in The Mexico Fund by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The Mexico Fund by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Mexico Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in The Mexico Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MXF opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

