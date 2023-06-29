The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.9% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 162,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 23,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 464,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,454,000 after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

In other news, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $104,338.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,610 shares in the company, valued at $909,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 15,133 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $605,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,672,557 shares in the company, valued at $106,902,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $104,338.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,932 shares of company stock worth $2,492,631. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.97. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $41.48.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $296.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.68 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 10.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SMPL shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.08.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

