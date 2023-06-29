Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,157,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Thryv were worth $26,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THRY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Thryv by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,499,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Thryv by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,585,000 after purchasing an additional 438,334 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Thryv by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 513,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,716,000 after purchasing an additional 342,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Thryv by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 900,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,551,000 after purchasing an additional 333,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Thryv by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,946,000 after purchasing an additional 321,002 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $856.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $245.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.69 million. Thryv had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Thryv from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

In related news, CEO Joe Walsh acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $103,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 425,418 shares in the company, valued at $8,827,423.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

