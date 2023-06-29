TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 149,166.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,912 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $259.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.40. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $140.66 and a twelve month high of $262.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BLD shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.00.

In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $313,952.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $933,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $313,952.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $933,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,325,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,876 shares of company stock worth $3,722,427 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

