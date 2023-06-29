Transform Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.3% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $105.41 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

