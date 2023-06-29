U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 38.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 799,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,163 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $28,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,935,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,525,000 after acquiring an additional 29,521,176 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $644,436,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $32.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

