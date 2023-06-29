UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Price Up 3.7%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) shares rose 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.42 and last traded at $16.41. Approximately 704,885 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 7,904,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

PATH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.92 and a beta of 0.69.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The healthcare company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.25 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 21.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $155,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 433,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,743,252.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 10,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $155,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 433,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,743,252.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $647,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,624,341 shares in the company, valued at $26,281,837.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,997 shares of company stock worth $3,167,157. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 44,891,966 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $788,303,000 after purchasing an additional 837,124 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in UiPath by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,463,001 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $358,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,702 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UiPath by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,129 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $225,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UiPath by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,695,277 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $310,729,000 after acquiring an additional 298,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,406,000. 56.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

