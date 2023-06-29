US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 994,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,593 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in US Foods were worth $36,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dendur Capital LP boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,469,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,996,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $668,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $445,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,729,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,851,000 after purchasing an additional 117,804 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on USFD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on US Foods from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on US Foods from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on US Foods from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

US Foods Stock Performance

NYSE USFD opened at $43.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average of $37.88. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $43.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

