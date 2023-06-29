Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,774 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $20,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 261.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 295.9% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $111.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.06. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $90.87 and a 12 month high of $132.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

