Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,989 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $37,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Planning Corporation lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 31,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $242.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $220.50 and a 1 year high of $259.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.80.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.