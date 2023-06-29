Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $195.47 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.68. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

