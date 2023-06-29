Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,853 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $19,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 31,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.70. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $51.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.0726 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

