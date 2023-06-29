Verum Partners LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Verum Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,513 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.2% of Verum Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,534,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,541,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $482,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,301 shares in the company, valued at $68,542,783.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,408,115 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.09.

AMZN opened at $129.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.04. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

