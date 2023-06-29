Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 170.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,359 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $42.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.18. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $744,814.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,481 shares of company stock worth $2,953,357 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

