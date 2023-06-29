Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 26,693 Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,693 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 38.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.33. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The firm has a market cap of $610.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.51.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jacob Chacko sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $100,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,747 shares of company stock worth $294,580. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDMT. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

