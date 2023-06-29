Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 8,805 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 273.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,458.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after acquiring an additional 345,155 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 722,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,316,000 after purchasing an additional 127,700 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NBIX. TheStreet lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $106.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.10.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $94.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.42 and a 200 day moving average of $103.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.48. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $129.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $420.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total value of $1,490,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,121.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total value of $1,490,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,121.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,922 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

