Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mantle Ridge LP increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,864,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,093,000 after buying an additional 290,842 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,059,000 after buying an additional 2,145,910 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,063,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,808,000 after buying an additional 26,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after buying an additional 548,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $109.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $161.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.93.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $145.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.65. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $175.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

