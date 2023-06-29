Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in uniQure were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,935,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 631,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $855,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure stock opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $531.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.44. uniQure has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 143.01%. Equities analysts expect that uniQure will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of uniQure from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of uniQure from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, uniQure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

In related news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 2,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $54,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,042. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 2,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $54,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,042. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $30,057.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,254.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,808 shares of company stock valued at $128,121. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

