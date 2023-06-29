Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 82.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668,433 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iQIYI by 1,404.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iQIYI by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on IQ. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.70 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $8.00 to $6.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.34.

iQIYI Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.00 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $7.99.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. Analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

