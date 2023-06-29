Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.08 Million Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,118,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,272,000 after buying an additional 49,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,723,000 after buying an additional 192,872 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $115.98 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $121.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.92 and a 200-day moving average of $117.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

