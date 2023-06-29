Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 119.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 13,823.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,426,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,905,000 after purchasing an additional 558,391 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 633,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,583,000 after purchasing an additional 377,554 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,303,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $56,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Price Performance

WHR stock opened at $146.63 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $124.10 and a 52-week high of $178.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently -19.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WHR. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.80.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

