Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.35 Million Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 100.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RHI. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 14.1% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 7.8% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 422.4% in the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 52,461 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.80.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $72.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $89.78.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Robert Half International Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half International Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting service in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.