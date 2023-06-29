Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stock Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 203.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,617,000 after purchasing an additional 747,804 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in RB Global by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,307,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,076,000 after buying an additional 880,158 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its stake in RB Global by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,209,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,419,000 after buying an additional 2,060,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RB Global by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,904,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,932,000 after acquiring an additional 132,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,671,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,079,000 after acquiring an additional 435,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get RB Global alerts:

RB Global Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RB Global stock opened at $58.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.88 and a 200-day moving average of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 59.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.89. RB Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.72 and a 1-year high of $72.73.

RB Global Announces Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.18 million. RB Global had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 18,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,299.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 116,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,774.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert George Elton purchased 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $79,654.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,654.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 18,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.06 per share, with a total value of $1,001,299.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,774.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 21,993 shares of company stock worth $1,185,754. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBA. National Bankshares upgraded RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. OTR Global upgraded RB Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on RB Global from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

RB Global Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.