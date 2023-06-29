Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 18,398 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,398 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yandex in the 4th quarter worth about $11,862,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Yandex by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 946,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Yandex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,517,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,735,000 after buying an additional 17,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Yandex by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yandex Stock Performance

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Yandex has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $87.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94.

About Yandex

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

Featured Articles

