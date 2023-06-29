Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 6,331 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,114,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Natixis increased its position in Exact Sciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 336,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $94.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.50. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at $513,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $103,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,564 shares in the company, valued at $683,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,089 shares of company stock worth $1,365,630. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.65.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.