Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 99,447 Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report) by 35.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 380,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,447 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $14,812,000. Tyrus Capital S.A.M. bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $6,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,729,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,584,000 after acquiring an additional 947,321 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,624,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,830,000 after acquiring an additional 843,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 87.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 544,200 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Atea Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AVIR opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atea Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVIR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. Equities research analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase III SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.