Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masimo

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 6,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,323.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,055 shares in the company, valued at $57,529,203.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Price Performance

MASI stock opened at $160.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 73.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.43.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.87 million. Masimo had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $192.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.88.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

