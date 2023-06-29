Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,689 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,761,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,421,000 after buying an additional 66,971 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after buying an additional 1,161,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,960,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,056,000 after buying an additional 56,287 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,812,000 after buying an additional 143,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 535.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 685,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after buying an additional 577,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $25.99 on Thursday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $690.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 2.60.

Insider Activity at Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($2.04). Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The company had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 584,448 shares in the company, valued at $14,833,290.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $196,358.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $26,771. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 584,448 shares in the company, valued at $14,833,290.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,043 shares of company stock worth $965,158 over the last ninety days. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ARCT. TheStreet raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Arcturus Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

